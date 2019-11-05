Ed Schaefer is selling the Ford Falcon Super Van that originally served as Oak Bay Fire Department’s ambulance. Schaefer has had it 18 years and has been restoring it along the way. Schaefer is retiring and doesn’t need it for the next stage of his life in P.E.I. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

VIDEO: Oak Bay residents get first dibs to buy classic neighbourhood ambulance

‘I’m offering it first to people from Oak Bay, I hope it stays in Oak Bay.’

Ed Schaefer can count on at least one friendly comment or wave each day he drives his red 1967 Ford Falcon Super Van around Oak Bay.

He’s had the van for 18 years and while some wave out of respect for his restoration of a classic car that’s somewhat rare in these parts. Others recognize it as the former Oak Bay Fire Department ambulance.

“One person told me they remember riding in it as an ambulance,” Schaefer said.

It was the same red colour, and was part of the Oak Bay Fire Department’s fleet in the 1960s and 1970s. Schaefer has two photos of the van from the 1960s and 1970s in front of the iconic fire hall taped them inside the window.

“I’m offering it first to people from Oak Bay, I hope it stays in Oak Bay,” said Shaefer, who’s been here 32 years.

READ ALSO: Thursday pub nights return to Dunlop House at Camosun

Locals might know Schaefer for his prolific work as a stained glass artist and craftsman in town. He’s done hundreds, if not thousands of pieces, including originals and restorations for well known buildings such as the Empress Hotel, Craigdarroch Castle, and is the Christ Church Cathedral’s curator of stained glass.

Schaefer used the Falcon to deliver stained glass the last 18 years. He is now moving to P.E.I. with his wife to retire and be closer to their grandkids.

“It’s ready to go, I would drive it to Toronto tomorrow,” he said. “I think it belongs in Oak Bay. I hope it stays here. I’m hoping somebody here will take it off my hands and finish the restoration.”

All it needs is a little body work but most of it is in fantastic shape, he said.

“I don’t need a van anymore. I used it for work. It doesn’t have enough seats for the grandkids.”

The van is selling for $12,600.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

