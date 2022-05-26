VIDEO: On guard for bees at Saanich shopping centre

A security guard is caught on video protecting a bee swarm at Uptown Shopping Centre in Saanich on May 25. (Zoe Anastasia/Facebook)

Nature lovers on Vancouver Island are sharing the love with a 14-second clip of a bee swarm at Uptown Shopping Centre in Saanich.

Facebook user Anastasia Zoe shared the video of a swarm, spotted on a sunny sidewalk on Thursday (May 25).

Sadly, it was a funeral of sorts, Zoe wrote.

“The beekeeper came and said the hive lost its queen so went searching for her. They found her in this spot on the sidewalk and swarmed around her. The queen, unfortunately, passed away so now they are communicating with each other trying to figure out what to do next.”

Security guards kept watch over the bees, warning patrons to go around. A beekeeper expected the swarm would pick a new queen and sort themselves out overnight.

