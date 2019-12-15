VIDEO: Over 2,000 pounds of food collected for annual View Royal Fire Santa Run

Non-perishables, plus more than $3000 raised for Goldstream Food Bank

Over 2,000 pounds of non-perishable food items were collected for the Goldstream Food Bank during the annual Santa Run in View Royal. (Courtesy: Rob Marshall)

Santa can carry a lot of gifts in his sleigh, but it’s incomparable to what View Royal’s firefighters were able to accomplish on Saturday.

Over 2,000 pounds of non-perishable food items were collected for the Goldstream Food Bank during the annual Santa Run.

“It blows me away to find that those who usually are the most in need end up giving the most to help our the food bank,” said View Royal Assistant Fire Chief Rob Marshall. “It’s a testament to the generosity of our community.”

The firefighters started the Santa Run nearly 30 years ago with a single Santa and truck. Now, they have five Santa’s and five trucks.

The Santas made their way through residential areas, granting wishes for kids while bringing in generous gifts.

In total, they were able to raise $3,237 in donations, which will be given to the Goldstream Food Bank.

Colwood Fire will be holding their annual Santa Go Round on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 9 a.m. Residents are encouraged to listen out for sirens and find the nearest major road.

Meanwhile, Langford Fire will be heading out on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 5:30 p.m. Maps of the routes for each hall are available on Langford Fire Rescue’s Facebook page and Twitter.

