Richard Mosdell, owner of Kenzen Karate, recently received an award from the District of Saanich for the positive impact the studio has had on the Saanich community. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

VIDEO: Saanich karate studio recognized for making positive community impact

Aikido expert Mayor Fred Haynes invited to Kenzen Karate to give seminar on martial art

Karate teacher Richard Mosdell and his school have been honoured by the District of Saanich for excellence in teaching the art to a broad range of community members.

Through the early stages of the pandemic, Kenzen Karate conducted Zoom-based training while providing an outlet during difficult times of isolation, Mosdell said, another reason they were recognized for their positive impact. The club has since opened up to in-person classes while observing public health protocols.

The beginner-friendly facility was opened in 2014 by Mosdell, who trained extensively in Japan, and his wife. Their two young children are also actively involved in the physical art form and train regularly at the studio. ALSO READ: VIDEO: Children’s Development Centre offers neighbourhood learning in Saanich

“We call it serious fun – you leave all your baggage behind – it doesn’t matter who you are, what your profession is, you just come here to train, get stronger and become smarter,” Mosdell said.

He voiced appreciation for the recognition from the district and figured the presentation would offer a perfect opportunity to invite Mayor Fred Haynes to come and teach an aikido class.

Haynes is a knowledgeable and practised martial artist with many years of experience, including in Japan, where he met his wife Cathy during a training trip many years ago.

Aikido focuses on achieving peaceful resolution through movement, energy and understanding a partner’s mental weakness, with the overall intent to achieve understanding, the mayor explained.

“This practice also teaches real-world examples of how we need to respect and learn from our elders and treat the planet and animals with respect,” he said.

