The Saanich Tigers Lacrosse Association came together for a virtual passing practice from their separate homes as the COVID-19 pandemic halts in-person play. (Courtesy of Candace White)

VIDEO: Saanich Tigers lacrosse players showcase skills in virtual passing video

Team building goes online with season on hold due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the Saanich Tigers’ lacrosse season to a grinding halt so players decided to come together for a virtual passing practice.

At the end of April, the Saanich Lacrosse Association launched a ball throwing video of players passing to one another from their separate homes.

READ ALSO: Saanich referee takes the floor at national box lacrosse championships

Athletes aged five to 16 decked in Saanich Tigers gear joined the fun while showing off handling tricks, said Andy Stuart, president of Saanich Lacrosse.

After the Bantam division team made its own passing video, Stuart invited the rest of the association. Saanich Lacrosse put out a call to all players “desperate to get the 2020 season underway” and asked they come together from a distance to create a passing video.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria lacrosse teams capture gold at provincial championships

The instructions were simple: wear team swag, film the short clip outside during the day, make sure to receive a mock pass from the right, do a trick, then pass to the left so it would look like the ball is being passed to the next player.

Saanich Tiger Sylvi Jenner edited the clips together.

The video served as a form of teambuilding while players can’t be together, Stuart said. Sports bring people together and the “hard stop” was difficult, especially for younger athletes who don’t necessarily understand why practices are cancelled.

B.C.’s social distancing restrictions went into place right before the season was set to launch. Teams had just been formed and athletes were getting excited to play, Stuart said. The association is “optimistic” that there will still be some sort of 2020 season, though no one is quite sure what that will look like, he said.

Stuart expects that Saanich’s littlest Tigers will be the first to head back to the box as there’s a “no contact” rule for younger athletes.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: West Shore lacrosse team makes virtual practice video during COVID-19

For now, the young lacrosse players do at-home workouts.

The Saanich Tigers have also issued a challenge to other lacrosse associations in both the British Columbia Lacrosse Association and the Canadian Lacrosse Association asking them to show their skills and make similar ball-throwing videos.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

CoronavirusDistrict of SaanichLacrosse

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Difficult times highlight resilience in Sooke traditions

Just Posted

Victoria initiative plants the seed of a ‘dispersed farm’ with food garden starter kits

My FED Farm provide people with the tools, knowledge to seed their food garden

VIDEO: Saanich Tigers lacrosse players showcase skills in virtual passing video

Team building goes online with season on hold due to COVID-19

Metchosin offers chipping program in light of burning restrictions

Branches, woody shrubs can be chipped

Victoria mayor says city preparing to create open spaces for restaurant recovery

B.C. restaurants have been restricted to take-out service since March

Police believe North Saanich marina fire that killed man in his 50s started on boat

Sunk boat to be floated as coroner, police, fire, WorkSafeBC investigate

VIDEO: Victoria runner does 99 laps around Fernwood block, 50km straight

Surprised neighbours rally around Deep Cove, Fernwood solo runs

Opening B.C.’s border to U.S. travel ‘is not in our best interest’: Dr. Henry

Border is currently closed to non-essential travel

United States increasingly concerned over pollution from B.C. mines

Monitoring stations near the mines have reported levels 50 times what’s recommended for aquatic health

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Overdose advisory issued for all of Vancouver Island

Island Health noted increase in overdose deaths last week

BC Ferries reminds people to avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Vessels operating at 50 per cent capacity during pandemic

Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Programs will place limits on dividends, share buy-backs and executive pay.

COVID-19: ‘Community immunity’ testing getting closer in B.C.

‘Frustrating,’ still no antibody test authorized for use in Canada

Man arrested after attempted carjacking leaves Vancouver police dog with broken tooth

The man was allegedly trying to steal a police vehicle

Most Read