VIDEO: Sooke man clears snow wearing inflatable unicorn costume

A Sooke man wore an inflatable unicorn while snowplowing his neighbours’ driveways Wednesday morning, surprising them with his outfit and his act of kindness. (Courtesy of Melanie Burneau)

David Burneau has always used his snowplow to clear his driveway after a heavy snowfall, but he decided to give his neighbours a special double-take Wednesday morning.

The Sooke man cleared the driveways of several houses beside him all while wearing an inflatable unicorn costume. With a rainbow-coloured mane and pink fur, it’s safe to say he was the centre of attention on his block.

Burneau was inspired by a similar video he saw on Facebook where someone else was plowing snow in a unicorn costume.

“When you have your head inside the suit, I didn’t realize how hard it was to see the controls on the snowblower,” Burneau said. “By the time I was done, I had my head sticking out [of the unicorn’s neck].”

Burneau’s wife, Melanie, said she was the one who bought the costume for him for Christmas. Wednesday was the first time he tried it on.

Having moved from Halifax in the summer of 2018, the couple agrees that the snow on the East Coast doesn’t compare to the Island.

“It’s a pretty tough day for Victoria,” David said. “But this is just another common winter stormy day where we lived before.”

