VIDEO: Victoria vet clinic makes Lizzo-inspired COVID-19 music video

Feltham Animal Hospital still open with modifications

A Victoria vet clinic is ‘feeling in good health’ and made a music video to prove it.

VCA Canada’s Feltham Animal Hospital staff sang and danced to their own version of Lizzo’s ‘Good As Hell’ with a COVID-19 twist, including reminders to wait outside the clinic and call vets on the phone.

Complete with dogs, cat and appearances from gowned and masked veterinarians and technicians, the video shows how the vet hospital is dealing with COVID-19 and still having “a little fun.”

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Here’s what is considered an essential service in B.C.

Hospital manager Kim Dumas said staff make a team spirit video every year, but this one was made earlier to celebrate the hard work of vet staff during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We definitely are putting ourselves at risk more than some other industries, and it’s sometimes forgotten that we are putting ourselves at risk,” she said. “But we’re still here doing it through these crazy times and we’re still having fun and making sure all the sick animals are treated as best as we can.”

Dumas said the vet hospital is only taking essential patients right now – pets that are sick or in pain – but the clinic has still been extremely busy, possibly because people are at home with their pets and noticing changes in behaviour sooner.

“We’re really so busy just seeing the sick animals,” she said. “We’re a fun team even when highly stressed.”


