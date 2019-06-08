Four-year-old Bejamin helps put out a fire with Riley Leach. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

VIDEO: View Royal Fire Rescue Open House another success

Families, community engage with firefighters

View Royal Fire Rescue held its annual Open House event on Saturday and saw several community members and families visit the fire hall.

Assistant Fire Chief Rob Marshall organized the event, which is in its 13th year, and said it’s a chance for community members to engage with the fire department.

“It’s also a chance for us to say thank you to the community,” Marshall said.

The event featured a junior firefighter program for children with nine different stations where they can do a task or answer questions. Once they’ve completed all of the stations they can earn a junior firefighter certificate.

Children at the event learned how to use a fire extinguisher, used a hose to put out an artificial fire and got to sit in a fire truck and try on firefighter gear.

Kristen Cain and Sterling Simpson were there with their three-year-old son Asher Simpson. Asher sat in the front of a fire truck, waving out the window as he pretended to drive it.

“It’s so cool to come out here,” Cain said. “And (Asher) loves fire trucks, his whole life is fire trucks.”

Marshall said engaging with the community is the reason why he got involved with the fire service. He said he likes doing public education such as Saturday’s event.

“I really enjoy seeing the firefighters, especially the new ones, getting to experience what it’s like to engage kids in the community with fire prevention,” Marshall said.

