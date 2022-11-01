View Royal hosting bike tours to guide active transportation plan

Three tours on Nov. 5 and 6 will allow cyclists to provide feedback on infrastructure

The Town of View Royal is inviting the public to tour the community by bike so they can provide feedback on their cycling experience as the town develops its first-ever Active Transportation Network Plan.

Three, two-hour bike tours are scheduled, and all users of the town’s existing transportation network are invited, not just View Royal residents.

Tours will run from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m. on Nov. 5, and from 9 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 6.

Each identical tour will explore the town’s existing active transportation infrastructure, including the E&N Rail Trail and Galloping Goose Regional Trail.

Limited spots are available for each tour. All participants must be 18 or older and are required to bring their own bike and helmet. Registration for the tours is available on the town’s website.

