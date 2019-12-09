Mitchell Crombie (left), Dani Crombie, Callum Skinner and Amelia Skinner with more than 60 bags of non-perishable food items and toys for the Goldstream Food Bank Society. (Courtesy Sylvia May)

View Royal kids cruise their complex to raise food, toys for Goldstream Food Bank

Four kids gather more than 60 bags of non-perishable food items and toys

A quartet of kids dressed in Santa hats, pulling a wagon and wishing a ‘Merry Christmas’ to every resident they met will feed those in need this holiday season.

View Royal siblings Callum and Amelia Skinner and Mitchell and Dani Crombie collected more than 60 bags of non-perishable food items and toys for the Goldstream Food Bank Society on Dec. 7.

It all happened within their own townhouse complex on Erskine Lane.

READ MORE: Santa, West Shore firefighters team up to fill the sleigh for the food bank

“It was so heartwarming,” said Sylvia May, a member of the townhouse social committee. “We were absolutely overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of our residents. This is something that will certainly become an annual event.”

This was the first time May has seen a door-to-door food drive in their neighbourhood.

“We had to make three trips back to our clubhouse to drop off the mounds of donations,” May said. “This is just the start of an exciting annual tradition.”

