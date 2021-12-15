Residents are invited to submit their best holiday decorations for the Light Up View Royal contest. Nominations of lit-up properties are open until Christmas Eve. (Unsplash)

Residents are invited to submit their best holiday decorations for the Light Up View Royal contest. Nominations of lit-up properties are open until Christmas Eve. (Unsplash)

View Royal residents invited to help light up the town

Light Up View Royal contest nominations are open online until Dec. 24

The Town of View Royal is inviting residents to show off their holiday decorations and enter the Light Up View Royal contest.

Now until Christmas Eve, residents are encouraged to send in their nominations for the best decorated houses, or to take a tour of houses already nominated.

Council members will view each nominated house and between Christmas and New Years Eve will select the top five homes and deliver festive treats to the residents.

“With the pandemic, mayor and council have been unable to connect with community members as usual,” said Coun. Damian Kowalewich. “This is a way to get out and recognize some of our best and brightest holiday displays.”

Nominations can be submitted by email to info@viewroyal.ca, and a list of nominated homes can be found on the town’s website at viewroyal.ca.

READ MORE: 12 days, 12 ways to celebrate Christmas around the Capital

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

HolidaysTown of View RoyalWest Shore

Previous story
HMCS Winnipeg returns to Greater Victoria with morning sailpast Thursday

Just Posted

Saanich resident Kim Dickinson and her son Gavin mug for a selfie. Gavin was recently diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, and he and his family are doing their best to adjust to their new lifestyle. (Photo courtesy Kim Dickinson)
Saanich family embracing lifestyle change after Type 1 diabetes diagnosis

Leila Bui remains in an unresponsive state, nearly four years after she was struck in a Saanich crosswalk by driver Tenessa Nikirk, who this week began an appeal of her conviction. (Black Press Media file photo)
Lawyer picks apart testimony in appeal of Saanich dangerous driving case

Kevin Henry was last heard from on Nov. 27 and was reported missing on Dc. 11. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: Kevin Henry last heard from on Nov. 27

Victoria lawyer Rosario Canteno Di Bella has been suspended four months for professional misconduct. (Creative Outlet)
Victoria lawyer suspended for negligence by Law Society Tribunal