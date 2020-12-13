View Royal residents, kids collect more than 60 grocery bags full for food bank

A group of View Royal residents collected more than 60 grocery bags full of food and toys for the Goldstream Food Bank on Saturday, Dec. 5. (Courtesy Sylvia May)

A group of View Royal residents took to the streets to collect dozens of grocery bags full of goods for those in need.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, families from, a townhouse complex on Erskine Lane collected more than 60 bags of non-perishables for the Goldstream Food Bank.

This is the second year they’ve gone out into the community, as they found success with a similar number of donations last year. Sylvia May, a resident living in the complex, says they made sure they were following COVID-19 safety protocols.

The children had to pre-register, wear masks, social distance and avoid knocking on doors. Last week, they dropped off grocery bags, donated by Quality Foods on Helmcken Road, with a note of what the Goldstream Food Bank Society need – non-perishable food and new toys.

On Saturday, they collected enough bags to fill three vehicles. May said she was overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity from the residents, saying it was “a humbling experience.”

