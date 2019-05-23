The Village Block Party in Cook Street Village returns this Sunday, May 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Facebook/thevillageblockparty)

Village Block Party returns to Cook Street

Sunday’s event brings vendors, entertainment and coveted dog race to Victoria’s Cook Street

It’s time for another party in Cook Street Village.

The second annual Village Block Party returns on Sunday to kick off the warm weather with food, drinks, music and over 150 vendors – the vast majority of which are local artisans, makers, community groups and more.

Vanessa Leong, Atomic Productions project manager of public celebrations, said they were blown away by the public’s response to the party last summer – over 20,000 people came to Cook Street for the festivities.

“It all came about because we wanted to create an event that kick started the summer season in an area of town really beloved and nostalgic for so many of us,” Leong said. “[Cook Street] really is the perfect backdrop for an event all about Victoria, with local musicians and vendors.”

It’s true – even the entertainment is local. Leong said most of the bands taking the main stage are from Victoria’s Fairfield neighbourhood. Tight Hair, Skyla J & Oz, The Tower of Dudes and Velvet are the day’s headliners.

If that isn’t enough to get you to the Village, the highly coveted Fastest Dog Competition should do the trick.

Hosted by Cook Street Village, the race sees local dogs go head to head for the title of “fastest dog.”

“Back by popular demand, there will be categories, there will be heats, there will be WINNERS and there will be WIENERS!” event organizers posted to Facebook.

Leong said four-legged participants come in all shapes and sizes, sorted into various categories.

“We see all kinds of dogs, everything from tiny little teacup chihuahuas to standard poodles,” she said. “It’s a fantastic event, who doesn’t love watching the neighbourhood dogs run around together?”

View this post on Instagram

Dogs so fast we had to slow Mo 🐕🐩🐾

A post shared by The Village Block Party (@thevillageblockparty) on

To avoid taking spots from residents, attendees are encouraged to find alternate forms of transportation to the block party and can use a free bike lock-up on Pendergast.

If they have to drive, Leong said there are options on Dallas Road and near Beacon Hill Park.

With sunny weather in the forecast, Leong is predicting another successful block party

“First and foremost it’s a free and an all-ages family event. It gives people the opportunity to come out and enjoy an iconic and beloved community,” she said.

“You can grab a beer, listen to a band, do some shopping, have something to eat…it’s a really great way to spend the day celebrating all that is local in Victoria.”

The Village Block Party runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 26 in Cook Street Village between Oscar Street and Park Boulevard.

