Virtual career fair connects Vancouver Island students with job opportunities

Camosun College is joining other Vancouver Island post-secondary schools in hosting a virtual career fair Nov. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)

Camosun College organizes virtual career fair for Nov. 19

Camosun College is bringing career opportunities right to students’ doors.

Camosun is collaborating with North Island College, Royal Roads University and Vancouver Island University to host a virtual career fair Thursday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Beyond 2020: Vancouver Island Career & Connections Fair allows students and recent graduates to meet with employers, explore future career possibilities and learn about co-op work experience opportunities at the first-ever, multi-institutional virtual career fair.

“Clearly the pandemic is having a significant impact on students, and we know that students are far more anxious about their job prospects this year as compared to last year,” says Claudia Sperling, director of applied learning at Camosun. “2020 has been a year of profound change and we recognize the importance of increased connection and collaboration with other post-secondary institutions and local industry partners. Hosting and delivering a virtual multi-institutional career fair only makes sense.”

More than 100 employers from a range of industry sectors and 1,500 students and alumni from around Vancouver Island are expected to participate in the event, which includes discussions on the future of post-pandemic careers, co-op work experience and internship opportunities, and future job options.

Participating employers include: Canadian Coast Guard, Island Savings, BC Transit, Chartered Professional Accountants of B.C., Ralmax Group of Companies, Bayshore Health Care, Capital Regional District, BC Construction Association, RBC, TD Bank, BC Pension Corporation, the Wickaninnish Inn, Department of National Defence, WorkBC Victoria, and many more.

The event features keynote presenter Sean Aiken speaking on his “One Week Job Project,” and live panel presentations from industry leaders. Students can participate in one-on-one video or chat interviews with employers and enter for chances to win prizes.

Camosun’s Co-op and Career Services team is offering free coaching webinars ahead of time to students looking for tips on how to be successful at virtual career fairs. To find out more visit: camosun.ca/coop. Students can register for the virtual career fair and start setting up their profiles at: https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/camosun/e/NBBDy. For questions contact: islandcareerfair@gmail.com.

 

