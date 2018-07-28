Volunteer opportunities abound in Victoria

Victoria International Dragon Boat Festival is seeking community minded individuals to join the volunteer team at this year’s Victoria International Dragon Boat Festival Aug. 10-12. Go to victoriadragonboat.com or click on this link www.volgistics.com/ex/portal.dll/ap?ap=1859926996 to complete your application and be part of our crew. Be part of the action, meet new people, and have a great time!

Arts & Music in the Gardens at The Gardens at HCP: Volunteers needed. The event will be featuring three stages and up to 50 artists. Volunteers get free entry for the whole weekend! Volunteer shifts are three to four hours, Aug. 24, 25 or 26. Email volunteers@hcp.ca for more information.

Lifetime Networks: Network Friend – we are looking for a volunteer who is interested in building a friendship with a fun, social young man with a developmental disability. Some activities he would love to share with a new friend include: riding the bus, car shows, church activities, long walks, going on drives, attending music concerts and special events. For information, please contact Emily at 250-477-4112 or at volunteer@Lnv.ca

Victoria Symphony: Symphony Splash volunteer – engage our audience members and hand out signature Symphony Splash buttons to anyone who donates to our cause on Sunday, Aug. 5. Volunteers receive a free voucher to a Victoria Symphony performance and an invitation to our Appreciation Party. Contact: Taryn Craig – splash_volunteers@victoriasymphony.ca or visit victoriasymphony.ca/splash to sign-up.

The MS Society: is looking for volunteers to help at the MS Bike – Cowichan Valley on Aug. 10-12. The ride begins at Camp Pringle and tours through the beautiful Cowichan Valley. Spend the afternoon at a winery or help us at our banquet; we’re sure to have a role that fits your skill set. To sign up, email Jenessa.Noviello@mssociety.ca or call 250-388-6496 ext 7326.

The BC Schizophrenia Society, Victoria Branch: is looking to recruit business leaders, entrepreneurs and fundraising skilled individuals to join our board of directors. We welcome people with lived experience as well as family members. For more information, please contact Hazel Meredith, Ed, at execdir.bcss@shaw.ca or 250-384-4225.

Land Trust Alliance of British Columbia: Summer in the Alley a fundraiser for LTABC seeking event volunteers. Contact PAUL@LTABC.CA

Pacific Women’s Day: is the annual conference for women in the Defence Community. It takes place on Nov. 24, 9 am-4:30 pm, at beautiful Royal Roads University and consists of workshops, a keynote speaker and engaging activities. We are looking for volunteers to present workshops during the event. Call Ekaterina 250-363-2640 esquimaltmfrc.com/event/pacific-womens-day/

Mount St. Mary Hospital: Volunteer at the gift shop. Handle sales, customer service and visit with residents in the centre of our community. Some retail experience would be helpful. Volunteer one day per week between 11 am- pm or between 3 and 5:30. Please contact: Anne McCaffrey, coordinator of pastoral care and volunteer services at 250-480-3118 or amccaffrey@mtstmary.victoria.bc.ca.

Mount St. Mary Hospital: Volunteer as a Hairdressing Assistant; help porter our residents to and from the hairdresser in Village Square and keep them company while they await their turn. Thursday mornings from 9:30 am to noon. Please contact: Anne McCaffrey, coordinator of pastoral care and volunteer services at 250-480-3118 or amccaffrey@mtstmary.victoria.bc.ca.

If you want to find out about other volunteer opportunities, contact Volunteer Victoria at 250-386-2269 or visit them at volunteervictoria.bc.ca.