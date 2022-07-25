Community members have been working to revitalize the patch of forest at the University of Victoria’s Queenswood campus over the past few months. (Courtesy of Greater Victoria Green Team)

Community members have been working to revitalize the patch of forest at the University of Victoria’s Queenswood campus over the past few months. (Courtesy of Greater Victoria Green Team)

Volunteers continue the fight against invasive plants at UVic’s Queenswood campus

Greater Victoria Green Team helpers remove 6 cubic metres of non-native plants

Native plant species now have more room to grow after the Greater Victoria Green Team held its fourth invasive plant removal session at the University of Victoria’s Queenswood campus Saturday (July 23).

The environmental restoration effort is run in partnership with the UVic Office of Campus Planning and Sustainabilty and saw 14 volunteers remove six cubic metres of English ivy, Himalayan blackberry, daphne and several other species of invasive plants – roughly equivalent to the volume of 38 bathtubs.

Volunteers within the community have collectively invested a total of 345 hours and have managed to help restore around 800 square metres of campus forest since April alone, according to a press release.

Part of the award-winning charity Green Teams of Canada, the Greater Victoria Green Team welcomes people of all ages, backgrounds and experience levels to take part in its activities. To learn more about future events please visit bit.ly/greatervictoriagreenteam.

