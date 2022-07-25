Volunteers continue the fight against invasive plants at UVic’s Queenswood campus

Community members have been working to revitalize the patch of forest at the University of Victoria’s Queenswood campus over the past few months. (Courtesy of Greater Victoria Green Team)

Native plant species now have more room to grow after the Greater Victoria Green Team held its fourth invasive plant removal session at the University of Victoria’s Queenswood campus Saturday (July 23).

The environmental restoration effort is run in partnership with the UVic Office of Campus Planning and Sustainabilty and saw 14 volunteers remove six cubic metres of English ivy, Himalayan blackberry, daphne and several other species of invasive plants – roughly equivalent to the volume of 38 bathtubs.

Volunteers within the community have collectively invested a total of 345 hours and have managed to help restore around 800 square metres of campus forest since April alone, according to a press release.

Part of the award-winning charity Green Teams of Canada, the Greater Victoria Green Team welcomes people of all ages, backgrounds and experience levels to take part in its activities. To learn more about future events please visit bit.ly/greatervictoriagreenteam.

READ MORE: Coolkit program inspires Oak Bay ‘hood to host ice cream social

@AustinEastphal

austin.westphal@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Greater VictoriaUniversity of VictoriaVoluteers