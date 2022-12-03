Volunteers decorate Jeneece Place in Victoria for 11th christmas in a row

Children’s Health Foundation donors and volunteers Tracey and Adrian D’Silva. (Courtesy of the Children’s Health Foundation)

Every year since it opened, a volunteer couple has decorated Jeneece Place for the holidays, lifting spirits along the way.

Tracey and Adrian D’Silva have once again showed up for the children, like they do every year, with decorations and hundred of lights.

Jeneece Place is a home in Victoria where children who come to the city for medical treatment can stay with their families.

The home is located on the grounds of Victoria General Hospital.

Jeneece Place often has guests during the holidays, which is why the D’Silva’s show up every year to deck the halls.

Their kindness and generosity have sparked something in others, with local companies reaching out to lend a helping hand.

This year, BC Hydro stopped by with a bucket truck to help hang 160 strands of lights, donated by Canadian Tire.

“We know the holiday season can be especially difficult for Jeneece Place families and what Tracey and Adrian continue to do each and every year for those families is extraordinary,” Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island CEO, Veronica Carroll, said in a statement. “Their generosity and dedication lift the spirits of Jeneece Place families and brighten the holidays with light and optimism.”

It takes around 11,000 lights to cover the house and garden.

The Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island, which operates Jeneece Place, estimates that it takes about 24 hours to put up all the lights, spanning over three or four days.

