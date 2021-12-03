Volunteers light up View Royal ‘home away from home’ for the holidays

For the ninth year running, volunteers are lighting up the Children’s Health Foundation’s pediatric “home away from home” in time for the holidays.

Jeneece Place, which accommodates families receiving medical care in Victoria, is located on the Victoria General Hospital grounds in View Royal. Since the home opened in 2012, volunteers Adrian and Tracy D’Silva have done their part to make the season bright for its visitors.

The D’Silvas and other volunteers partner with Canadian Tire at Hillside Centre each year to collect decorations and lights. This year Jeneece Place will be lit up with over 140 strands of lights, 300 blanket net lights and at least 100 tree decorations, as well as two digital projectors to make the home sparkle.

“We are extremely grateful for this annual donation of time and decorations by the D’Silvas,” Veronica Carroll, CEO of Children’s Health Foundation, said in a media release. “It’s wonderful that Tracey and Adrian are helping to bring light, joy and optimism to families staying at Jeneece Place.”

Those interested in donating to Jeneece Place or other Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island initiatives can do so by visiting the foundation’s website at support.islandkidsfirst.com.

