Volunteers needed for annual Mother’s Day walk

Volunteers are needed for an upcoming Mother’s Day Walk, organized by the Breast Cancer Society of Canada.(Facebook/BCSC)

The Breast Cancer Society of Canada (BCSC) is organizing a different way for people to celebrate women this Mother’s Day.

On May 12 it is hosting its annual Mother’s Day Walk, a fundraiser that takes place in 10 cities across Canada, with more than 5,000 participants every year. Funds raised go towards research to find a cure for breast cancer.

Every year 26,300 people are diagnosed with breast cancer in Canada. One in eight women is likely to develop breast cancer in her lifetime.

The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and includes morning refreshments, a “pink-it-up” booth, a Zumba warm-up, live music and entertainment, and interactive booths.

The main event is a 5 km walk that starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m., starting at Clover Point Park.

Volunteers are still needed for the event, including people to help set up, run the refreshment station, run the photo booth, act as directional guards and more.

To learn more, you can visit mothersdaywalk.ca.

