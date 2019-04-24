Cigarette butts were prevalent during last year’s annual Surfrider Beach Clean-Up of 10 Greater Victoria beaches, in 2018. (Black Press File)

Volunteers needed for Pat Bay beach clean-up

Clean up this Saturday, April 27, from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The Peninsula Streams Society have put out the call for beach clean volunteers, as they seek to give Pat Bay Beach a thorough litter pick.

Many of the Peninsula’s beaches are now covered in debris, especially tiny pieces of plastic, and the society has scheduled its first beach clean of the year for April 27, from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Assistant Coordinator Brian Koval asks, “Please dress for the weather as we will work rain or shine. Wear closed-toe, sturdy footwear and bring a re-usable bottle as light refreshments will be supplied. Gloves, buckets and garbage grabbers will be provided but feel free to bring your own.”

The Tseycum First Nation are allowing access to the beach and the Surfrider foundation are joining forces to help with the beach clean. Debris removal services from the site have been donated by the District of North Saanich.

The clean-up is this Saturday, April 27 from from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the vehicle pull-out just north of Munro Road, on West Saanich Road. A Peninsula Streams Society sandwich board will be positioned at the muster point.

For more information visit peninsulastreams.ca.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
