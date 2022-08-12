Volunteers needed to prep West Shore fish ladders

The Atkins Road culvert where a fish ladder has been built along Millstream Creek. The Peninsula Streams Society is hosting a pair of working parties this Saturday and Sunday to prepare the fish ladders for the fall return of fish to the watershed. (Courtesy Peninsula Streams Society)

The Peninsula Streams Society is scheduled to be on the West Shore this weekend with two days of work parties at Millstream Creek.

Volunteers are needed to help the Goldstream Hatchery crew clean out a pair of fish ladders to ensure they are ready for fish returning in the fall. Work will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday, and volunteers are being warned it will be tough work involving shovelling gravel and sand, and removing sticks on rough terrain.

All participants must pre-register for the events, and if they have not already, must purchase a society membership for $10. Volunteers are asked to bring work gloves, a shovel, rubber boots, water, and snacks to the work party. Chest waders are also encouraged if you have them.

Memberships can be purchased through the Peninsula Streams Society website, and registration for the work party can be filled out through an online form.

READ MORE: Millstream fish ladder gives salmon, trout a leg up

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

EnvironmentVolunteerWest Shore