Volunteers tie knot at West Shore Habitat for Humanity ReStore where they met

Eric and Denise Christensen married in a small ceremony Monday (April 24) at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s West Shore location where they first met as volunteers. Eric joked that one can find anything at the ReStore, ‘even love.’ (Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity Victoria) Eric and Denise Christensen married in a small ceremony Monday (April 24) at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s West Shore location where they first met as volunteers. Eric joked that one can find anything at the ReStore, ‘even love.’ (Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity Victoria) Eric and Denise Christensen married in a small ceremony Monday (April 24) at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s West Shore location where they first met as volunteers. Eric joked that one can find anything at the ReStore, ‘even love.’ (Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity Victoria)

A pair of dedicated Habitat for Humanity volunteers returned to the West Shore ReStore location where they first met not just to relive old memories, but to celebrate all the opportunities they will have to make new ones together in a fashion not many would think of when they picture a ReStore.

On Monday (April 24), Eric and Denise Christensen chose the humble location for their wedding, officially tying the knot in a short ceremony officiated by volunteer coordinator Charlie Lake, and joined by their fellow volunteers, friends and family, and Habitat Victoria team members.

“You can find anything at the ReStore … even love,” said Eric in a news release.

The pair met while volunteering at the store, with Eric reaching more than 2,000 volunteers hours faster than any other volunteer in Victoria.

They originally planned a simple wedding ceremony, but those plans changed when the rest of their ReStore team found out and decided to band together to make it an event to remember.

“Habitat Victoria is all about bringing communities together to build strength, stability and independence, and at the heart of any community are its people,” said Frank Baker, Director of Retail Operations at Habitat for Humanity Victoria. “Similarly, within our organization, we could not do what we do without our incredible team members and our team of volunteers. Today’s wedding at our ReStore (a first for us), of two volunteers who met, volunteered and fell in love in that very same ReStore, only strengthens our idea that if you bring good people together, they can change the world; one family and one community at a time.”

READ MORE: View Royal Reading Centre gets $30K grant-in-aid from town

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

WeddingsWest Shore