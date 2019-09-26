Voting for this year’s ArtsAlive sculptures nears its end

Artist Linda Lindsay touches up her sculpture Winds of Time in the lobby of Monterey Centre. A larger version of Winds of Time sits prominently on Oak Bay Avenue as one of this year’s 10 Arts Alive sculptures. Voting on the sculptures ends Oct. 13. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Working on a clay maquette of her sculpture Winds of Time in the foyer of the Monterey centre on Monday morning, Linda Lindsay was surprised how few people knew about the ArtsAlive sculpture voting contest.

And time is nearing an end for the public portion of the 2019 ArtsAlive sculpture program in Oak Bay. Voting ends Oct. 13 for nine of the sculptures. Once a winning sculpture is voted on, Oak Bay then considers purchasing it.

“A lot of people have talked to me and not many know,” said Lindsay. “I want everybody to realize these sculptures aren’t there permanently, only one will stay, and the others will soon be gone.”

Each artist also wrote and recorded audio about their sculpture, available online at oakbay.ca/parks-recreation/arts-culture/artsalive.

“It’s only here for a year, this is like an open air gallery for us and it makes everyone more aware,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay’s larger and bronze version of her piece, Winds of Time, is perched along Oak Bay Avenue by Hampshire Road, in front of the Scotia Bank.

In addition to turning the Monterey Rec. Centre foyer into a temporary studio space on Monday, Lindsay returns to Monterey on Oct. 7 for a 10:30 a.m. presentation called From Clay to Bronze. She will also host it at her own studio, 2507 Florence St., at 4 p.m. (wait list) and 7 p.m. on Sept. 26 and at 4 and 7 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Lindsay also joins the Oak Bay-led guided tour of the ArtsAlive sculptures, and will be there at the Tuesday, Oct. 8 tour, 10:30 a.m., starting at the Oak Bay library.

Lindsay’s slide show is a trip through the creation of a sculpture from a sketch on paper, to the clay maquette, all the way to the bronze version.

“I want people to learn the process, I make it fun,” Lindsay said. “The ups and downs, and all the twists it takes. It’s an educational slide show on the whole process, from A to Z, because so many people don’t understand how bronze sculptures are made.”

Winds of Time was a four-month process in the foundry, plus additional work, Lindsay noted.

It is listed as $18,000, the same as four other ArtsAlive sculptures this year.

“As a reminder of how much it costs, I’m sure it sounds like a lot to the public, but it doesn’t go that far when you’re casting a sculpture.”

Lindsay’s ‘M’akhotso, or Mother of Peace, did not win last year but now stands permanently in front of Monterey Recreation Centre in honour of former mayor Nils Jensen’s legacy.

“He came to a presentation on Mother of Peace and afterward he plied me with questions about it,” Lindsay said. “He was the most inquisitive person I ever met.

“Nils loved ‘M’akhotso because of her message of peace and community which is what he was all about.”

The other ArtsAlive Oak Bay 2019 sculptures are Connect by William Frymire at MacNeill Bay, Ebb and Flow by Russell Papp at Haynes Park, Harmony Humpbacks by Daniel Cline at Nicholas Randall Corner, Dreams Can Come True by David Hunwick at Vis a Vis, Me and My Quiet Thoughts by Wan-Li Lin and Roger Chen at Monterey Centre sidewalk, Jelly by Nathan Smith at Hampshire Road and Oak Bay Avenue, Portal by Heather Passmore at Willows Beach, Connected by Paul Reimer at Pure Vanilla and Where We Come Together in Estevan Village.

Voting is found under the parks and recreation page of the Oakbay.ca website.

