Voting now open for 2023 Best of the City awards

Nominations and voting are now open for the 2023 Best of the City awards. (Black Press Media file photo)

Voting is now open for the 29th edition of the Best of the City awards.

Residents can vote for their favourite businesses and hot spots throughout Greater Victoria. Hosted by Black Press Media, this year features 121 categories, ranging from sports and recreation to resorts, and from best Sunday brunch to leisure and shopping.

This year’s lineup also includes several new categories so there’s something for everyone.

Does a visit to your local dentist make you smile? Is there a jeweller in Victoria who dazzles you? Here’s your chance to vote for them. Do you have a go-to pub or brewery you think is the best? Or a memorable whale-watching tour you want to vote for? There are so many local businesses that make living in Victoria great, and this contest lets the community vote on which ones they think are the best.

Maybe there’s an auto shop you think is outstanding or a cleaning service that always goes that extra mile. Perhaps you’ve been singing the praises of your local musical instrument store, or a local pet groomer that always leaves your pooch looking fabulous. Here’s your chance to do your part to help these businesses be recognized.

The top three finalists for each category will be celebrated in a special July publication you won’t want to miss.

To enter, nominate and vote online at vicnews.com/contests on a minimum of 10 categories. Participants will also be entered to win an Explore Victoria prize package valued at $400.

Voting ends at midnight on May 17, so don’t wait.

READ MORE: 2022 Best of the City results are in

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

best of the city