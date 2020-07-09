Voting now open in the 2020 Best of the West Shore Awards

The Best of the West Shore Awards 2019 saw more than 40,000 votes from community members this year. (Black Press Media file photo)

Celebrating all the West Shore has to offer, the Best of the West Shore Awards are back.

While they might look a little different for the 2020 edition, we want to highlight local businesses as they shift their operations during these challenging times to continue to support residents on the West Shore and beyond.

Readers of the Goldstream Gazette have made it clear they embrace the opportunity to highlight their favourite businesses and features in Langford, Colwood, View Royal, the Highlands and Metchosin. The number of people voting online has exploded from 8,000 votes in 2016 to more than 40,000 in 2019.

This year’s Best of the West Shore Awards features more than 40 categories that include everything from best pub, restaurant and grocery store to favourite beach, sports team, best free fun, best second-hand shopping, best place to walk your dog or take a selfie and many more.

The awards are brought to the community through a partnership between the Goldstream Gazette and the WestShore Chamber of Commerce.

Voting opens online this Thursday, July 9. To cast your vote, go to goldstreamgazette.com/contests. Stay tuned for the results in an edition of the Goldstream Gazette this fall.

