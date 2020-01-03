Wake up at Willows with Kiwanis Tea Room hot breakfasts

Starting Jan. 5, profits from $12 breaky support dementia care

The cost is $12, the view is priceless, and the proceeds fund an essential service.

For the eighth straight year, Sunday breakfasts are back at the Kiwanis Willows Tea Room on Willows Beach with profits supporting the Oak Bay Kiwanis Pavilion which cares for seniors with frailty and dementia.

Breakfast season starts Sunday (Jan. 5) and runs every Sunday from 9 a.m. until noon through to April 12.

Full breakfasts include tea, coffee and juice for $12 with a selection of traditional items such as pancakes or French toast. Food is served by volunteers and members of Oak Bay Kiwanis.

Oak Bay Kiwanis owns and operates the Kiwanis Pavilion on Cedar Hill Rd. in Victoria. It provides residential home care for 122 residents with the needs of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia or related needs for seniors.

READ MORE: Kiwanis serves brunch with a view, and a benefit

WATCH: Video of Oak Bay residents enjoying Christmas Eve out and about

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Drink in history with admission by donation at the Royal BC Museum
Next story
Tree chipping options across Greater Victoria raise funds for critical charities

Just Posted

Wake up at Willows with Kiwanis Tea Room hot breakfasts

Starting Jan. 5, profits from $12 breaky support dementia care

Former Victoria fire chief, city councillor dies at 99

Eric Simmons remembered as ‘vigorous, engaged’ community member

VicPD arrest man after knife fight in Centennial Square

One man treated for non-life-threatening injuries

Passengers evacuated from smoking transit bus in Oak Bay

Fire contained to engine, officials say

Environment Canada warns of winds up to 70 km/h across south coast of B.C.

Winds expected to ease through Saturday afternoon

VIDEO: Tips to stay safe around downed, damaged power lines

‘Always treat the line as though it’s still energized,’ advises BC Hydro

Video and photos released of persons of interest in Christmas Eve homicides in Duncan

The first person of interest is described as possibly a Caucasian male

Cellphone app helps B.C. police save teen unconscious in bog

The youth was found suffering from hypothermia in Delta’s Burns Bog on New Year’s Day

B.C. lowers limit to claim $570 home tax grant

A decline in housing prices has prompted the government to lower the threshold to qualify

Rare warning of ‘extreme’ avalanche risk issued as storm hits B.C.

Forty to 100 cm of snow, strong winds, and warming temperatures create a perfect setting, group says

Storm watch: Flood warnings issued for North and West Vancouver Island

“stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks”

Wildlife group wants body cams on B.C. conservation officers after 4,300 bears killed in 8 years

B.C.’s conservation officers have killed roughly 4,300 black bears and 160 grizzly bears since 2011

Windy morning forces B.C. Ferries to cancel sailings

Corporation says Friday conditions are ‘boisterous’

Draw tonight for record $70-million lotto jackpot in B.C.

First Lotto Max draw of the year could make someone particularly rich

Most Read