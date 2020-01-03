Wake up at Willows with Kiwanis Tea Room hot breakfasts

The cost is $12, the view is priceless, and the proceeds fund an essential service.

For the eighth straight year, Sunday breakfasts are back at the Kiwanis Willows Tea Room on Willows Beach with profits supporting the Oak Bay Kiwanis Pavilion which cares for seniors with frailty and dementia.

Breakfast season starts Sunday (Jan. 5) and runs every Sunday from 9 a.m. until noon through to April 12.

Full breakfasts include tea, coffee and juice for $12 with a selection of traditional items such as pancakes or French toast. Food is served by volunteers and members of Oak Bay Kiwanis.

Oak Bay Kiwanis owns and operates the Kiwanis Pavilion on Cedar Hill Rd. in Victoria. It provides residential home care for 122 residents with the needs of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia or related needs for seniors.

