Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis history fills Esquimalt Gorge Park

Family friendly event runs Sunday, May 26 from 9:30 a.m. to noon

A Sunday stroll aims to help the effort to end cystic fibrosis. Cystic Fibrosis Canada’s Victoria Chapter hosts the Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History at Esquimalt Gorge Park to help raise critical funds for cystic fibrosis (CF) research and care.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the start of the Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History, which takes place in over 70 communities across Canada. Over 4,300 Canadians live with CF, the most common fatal genetic disease among Canadian children and young adults. There is no cure.

Cystic fibrosis is the most common fatal genetic disease affecting Canadian children and young adults. It is a multi-system disease that affects mainly the lungs and the digestive system. In the lungs, where the effects are most devastating, a build-up of of thick mucus causes severe respiratory problems.

Cystic Fibrosis Canada is a charitable organizations committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis by funding CF research, innovation, and clinical care. Since 1960, Cystic Fibrosis Canada has invested more than $258 million in leading research, care and advocacy, resulting in one of the world’s highest survival rates for Canadians living with cystic fibrosis. For more information, visit cysticfibrosis.ca.

For Greater Victoria, the celebrations include the two-kilometre walk followed by a barbecue, with a DJ, face painting, Superheroes of Victoria, Enchanted Fables Princess Parties, Pacific Animal Therapy Society and more.

Learn more at facebook.com/events/393786844701857/ and register or make a donation at cysticfibrosis.ca/walk.

The Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History runs Sunday, May 26 at 9:30 a.m. in Esquimalt Gorge Park, 1070 Tillicum Rd. Opening ceremonies are at 10 a.m. with a barbecue at 11:30 and closing ceremonies set for noon. Pets on leash are welcome.