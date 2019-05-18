Walkers across B.C. raise $1M to support those facing Alzheimer’s

Victoria was among the 21 towns and cities across British Columbia that came together for the May 5 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s. Participants walked to honour and remember people affected by dementia, all while raising awareness and critical funds to help the Alzheimer Society of B.C. support British Columbians affected by the disease.

They have raised more than $1 million to date.

“We are thrilled by the amount that has been raised so far. We would like to thank everyone who made this event a success: our incredible fundraisers, donors, sponsors, patrons, honourees and volunteers,” says Maria Howard, chief executive officer of the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

The funds raised support local education programs and support services, as well as enabling research into the causes and cure of the disease. You can show your support by making a donation at walkforalzheimers.ca. The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s returns on Sunday, May 3, 2020.



