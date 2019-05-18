(Facebook/Victoria News)

Walkers across B.C. raise $1M to support those facing Alzheimer’s

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s returns on May 3, 2020

Victoria was among the 21 towns and cities across British Columbia that came together for the May 5 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s. Participants walked to honour and remember people affected by dementia, all while raising awareness and critical funds to help the Alzheimer Society of B.C. support British Columbians affected by the disease.

They have raised more than $1 million to date.

“We are thrilled by the amount that has been raised so far. We would like to thank everyone who made this event a success: our incredible fundraisers, donors, sponsors, patrons, honourees and volunteers,” says Maria Howard, chief executive officer of the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

RELATED: Alzheimer’s walk in Victoria honours top fundraiser

The funds raised support local education programs and support services, as well as enabling research into the causes and cure of the disease. You can show your support by making a donation at walkforalzheimers.ca. The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s returns on Sunday, May 3, 2020.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
A doggy walk to celebrate the love of dogs
Next story
Belmont’s Theatre on the Edge offers parody of Shakespeare

Just Posted

B.C. getting less bang for its buck

B.C.’s CPI topped 2.7 per cent in April 2019, compared to two per cent for all of Canada

Walkers across B.C. raise $1M to support those facing Alzheimer’s

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s returns on May 3, 2020

Belmont’s Theatre on the Edge offers parody of Shakespeare

Spring production of Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead runs from May 22 to 25

Scorpion found in B.C. woman’s kitchen comes to Victoria this weekend

Victoria Bug Zoo new home for scorpion

Two local Second World War heroes honoured at Fort Rodd Hill

Ceremony at Fort Rodd Hill recognizes efforts and achievements of heroes

30 years later: Stories from the Coquihalla

Over 30 years later, the extraordinary piece of infrastructure is still admired

Bucks hammer Raptors 125-103 to take 2-0 playoff series lead

Toronto heads home in a hole after second loss to Milwaukee

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should horse-drawn carriages be phased out in the City of Victoria?

Horse-drawn carriage companies are again getting a rough ride in the City… Continue reading

Salmon Arm man dies in ‘chain reaction of collisions’ on Coquihalla: RCMP

The two accidents near the Coldwater Interchange closed Highway 5 for hours

Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

Fans get sneakpeak at new Batwoman series

The trailer for the CW series was released today

B.C. NDP using ‘sledge hammer’ on contract employers, business group says

Labour code expands union succession rights for food, security, janitorial, bus services

‘They are like my kids’: Litter of puppies stolen from Kootenay man’s home

Angelo Polh says a litter of puppies were taken from his home while he was away on May 11.

Most Read