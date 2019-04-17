The 20th Oak Bay Artists Studio Tour saw more than 25 artists open their doors to visitors. (Andrea Gilbert/Black Press Media)

WATCH: Artists tour pleases weekend visitors

Hills to Shore Artists Tour upcoming in May

More than 25 Oak Bay artists open their home studios to the public on Saturday and Sunday for the 20th Oak Bay Artists’ Studio Tour.

READ ALSO: Saanich artists open their doors for hills to shore studio tour

The self-guided tour was free and featured paintings of several styles such as watercolour, acrylic and oil, as well as ceramics, photography, fibre art, paper castings, art cards, sculpture and more.

READ MORE: Local artists wanted for Oak Bay studio tour

If you missed it or enjoyed it, the Hills to Shore Artists Tour is upcoming in nearby Saanich neighbourhoods on May 25. Hills to Shore is similar in that 15 emerging and well-established artists from Gordon Head, Cadboro Bay and Mt. Tolmie will display their work in their studios, homes and gardens.

This year, Hills to Shore will showcase fibre and fabric artists, jewellers, painters, photographers, potters and sculptors.

