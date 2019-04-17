WATCH: Artists tour pleases weekend visitors

Hills to Shore Artists Tour upcoming in May

More than 25 Oak Bay artists open their home studios to the public on Saturday and Sunday for the 20th Oak Bay Artists’ Studio Tour.

The self-guided tour was free and featured paintings of several styles such as watercolour, acrylic and oil, as well as ceramics, photography, fibre art, paper castings, art cards, sculpture and more.

If you missed it or enjoyed it, the Hills to Shore Artists Tour is upcoming in nearby Saanich neighbourhoods on May 25. Hills to Shore is similar in that 15 emerging and well-established artists from Gordon Head, Cadboro Bay and Mt. Tolmie will display their work in their studios, homes and gardens.

This year, Hills to Shore will showcase fibre and fabric artists, jewellers, painters, photographers, potters and sculptors.

