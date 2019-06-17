WATCH: Barbers battle it out in Victoria

‘Barber Battle’ saw stylists and barbers from across North America go head-to-head

A competition of low fades, beards, trendy cuts and more took over the Victoria Event Centre Sunday evening.

The high-energy ‘Barber Battle’ saw stylists and barbers from across North America go head-to-head.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Master barbers to battle in Victoria’s first ‘jam-packed, hip hop throw down’

Urban Beatz and Cutz 2, hosted by Hana Akai of Akai Hair Salon at the Victoria Event Centre, was a one-day educational event and celebration. During the day, participants took in a number of haircutting workshops, but by evening the energy had shifted to a “jam-packed, hip hop throw down.”

Competitors had time limits to complete their chosen challenge, and between each category was music, dancing and more.

READ ALSO: Langford barber shop donates cuts for veterans’ cause

“It’s not just about this industry of doing hair, it’s about showcasing what we do and letting people come to see what we do,” Akai said. “It’s very intricate work and it’s very creative. I want a place to showcase it so people understand the time, commitment and training that goes into what we do.”

Partial proceeds of the event went to the Quadra Village Teen Centre.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Barbers and hair stylists battled it out at the Victoria Event Centre at Urban Beatz and Cutz 2. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

