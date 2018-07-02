WATCH: Canada Day across Victoria

Thousands of Canadians took part in events across the region on nation’s holiday

Whether you played some hockey, danced on the legislature lawn, or took in the 21-gun salute at Ford Rodd Hill, Victoria made sure there was a little something for everyone to celebrate Canada Day.

On the other side of the country, heat advisories and devastatingly high temperatures kept Canadians in the air conditioning, but here on the Island, a little wind and a lot of sunshine made for a perfect day.

Check out our video wrap-up from Spencer Pickles of Black Press.

editor@vicnews.com

