WATCH: Colwood Spring Clean Up brings long line to City Hall

The annual Colwood Spring Clean Up program kicked off Friday morning and brought long lines of vehicles to City Hall as residents waited to dispose of everything from wood waste to appliances.

The City of Colwood Public Works Department is hosting its annual Spring Clean Up program to help keep the city clean and safe.

It runs on April 26 and 27 and there is a small fee associated with it depending on what residents are dropping off.

Several items including appliances, sports equipment, stoves and de-rimmed tires can be brought to City Hall. However, items like household garbage, drywall, tree stumps, oil tanks and toxic household hazardous wastes will not be accepted.

The minimum charge for a car load or appliances is $20. The minimum charge for oversized loads is $60. Payments will only be accepted in cash.

For a full list of items that can or cannot be disposed of as well as fees, go to https://www.colwood.ca/news-events/community-calendar/event/colwood-spring-clean-2019

Further questions can be directed to Colwood Public Works at 250-474-4133.

