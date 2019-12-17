VIDEO: Customers surprised by free orders at Victoria Tim Hortons

The fourth annual Christmas Blessing Challenge kicked off at Tim Hortons with VicPD Del Manak and Dodd’s Furniture owner Gordie Dodd covering customers’ tabs. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Christmas Blessing Challenge organizer Alex Burns and VicPD Chief Del Manak chat with Ryan Thirlwall of Becoming One Supportive Society. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Dodd’s Furniture owner Gordie Dodd (left, Alex Burns, Kelcy Snyckers and VicPD Chief Del Manak took part in the Christmas Blessing Challenge. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Christmas Blessing Challenge organizer Alex Burns and VicPD Chief Del Manak worked behind the counter at Tim Hortons on Tuesday. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)(Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VicPD Chief Del Manak explained the challenge to each customer that stepped up to the counter to order. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Tim Hortons Victoria customers enjoyed complimentary coffee and treats on Tuesday morning as part of the fourth annual Christmas Blessing Challenge.

VicPD Chief Del Manak and Dodd’s Furniture owner Gordie Dodd covered the cost of all orders at the Tim Hortons on Blanshard Street and Hillside Avenue during the event. The two men got behind the counter to work alongside employees and hand out the complimentary treats.

Manak, who stood out from the employees in his police uniform, explained to each customer that their order would be paid for and that in return, the customer would be asked to pay it forward at some point over the holidays.

READ ALSO: B.C. couple opens their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house to the public

Alex Burns, an organizer behind the Christmas Blessing Challenge and a realtor with Remax, explained that the concept was simple: get your order paid for, then go out and pay it forward and spread the word.

“Let’s get a culture focused on giving this holiday season, not focused on receiving,” Burns said.

Kelcy Snyckers, a fellow organizer, noted that in this fourth year of the challenge it has really expanded. Not unlike the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge of 2015, has become widespread with events throughout Victoria until Jan. 1, 2020.

READ ALSO: Man in pink tutu will walk from Nanaimo to Victoria for charity

The owner of the Tim Hortons location, Sandy Findlay, matched the contributions made by Manak and Dodd and the team behind the Facebook page BOSS, Becoming One Supportive Society, picked up some tabs too.

Happy customers left with their free orders and a little coupon that read “Tag! You’re it!” to remind them to pass on the good deed.

After working behind the counter all morning, the team made its way down to Fairway Market on Quadra Street where Victoria Harbourcats general manager Jim Swanson and 50 other business and community leaders met to purchase residents’ groceries at random as part of the challenge.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Poinsettia purchases help bring joy to Victoria General Hospital over the holidays

Just Posted

UPDATE: Child killer’s sentencing hears from tearful mother in Victoria court

Sentencing continues for Oak Bay father who killed his two daughters on Christmas Day

UPDATE: One woman taken into custody following police incident in downtown Victoria

Emergency responders called to Amelia Street after attempted break and enter

One man arrested stemming from allegations at Central Saanich daycare

Police executed a search warrant Monday at Montessori Educare Daycare in Saanichton

West Shore RCMP bike unit arrests two suspects with vehicle stolen from Surrey

Suspects caught during early morning in an underground parking lot

Police seize approximately $400,000 in drugs, cash and weapons from Saanich home

A 44-year-old Saanich man was arrested during a traffic stop on Esquimalt Road

VIDEO: Customers surprised by free orders at Victoria Tim Hortons

VicPD chief, Dodd’s Furniture buy breakfast as part of Christmas Blessing Challenge

B.C. creates first guideline in Canada for treating alcohol addiction

Guideline focuses on early prevention, including screening patients as young as 12 years old

Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

Personal information of 15 million test clients involved

‘I hate you’: Student tells former B.C. teacher who sexually exploited her

Bradley Furman’s sentencing hearing continues tomorrow

Thieves snatch inflatable Frosty the Snowman off Vancouver Island seniors centre roof

Theft just the latest from VSC

Spiky armour helps protect pooches from larger animals

The PredatorBwear harness, invented by two B.C. women, expected to be available in the new year

Itchy bears, rogue balloons and a nosy neighbour: B.C’s most memorable power outages of 2019

BC Hydro releases its weirdest and wackiest power outages of the year

B.C. couple opens their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house to the public

Couple has transformed their Chilliwack house into a scene straight out of a Harry Potter movie

Father of two identified as man who died at Kelowna homeless camp

Shane Bourdin was described as kindhearted and compassionate

Most Read