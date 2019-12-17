VIDEO: Customers surprised by free orders at Victoria Tim Hortons

The fourth annual Christmas Blessing Challenge kicked off at Tim Hortons with VicPD Del Manak and Dodd’s Furniture owner Gordie Dodd covering customers’ tabs. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Christmas Blessing Challenge organizer Alex Burns and VicPD Chief Del Manak chat with Ryan Thirlwall of Becoming One Supportive Society. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Dodd’s Furniture owner Gordie Dodd (left, Alex Burns, Kelcy Snyckers and VicPD Chief Del Manak took part in the Christmas Blessing Challenge. (Devon Bidal/News Staff) Christmas Blessing Challenge organizer Alex Burns and VicPD Chief Del Manak worked behind the counter at Tim Hortons on Tuesday. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)(Devon Bidal/News Staff) VicPD Chief Del Manak explained the challenge to each customer that stepped up to the counter to order. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Tim Hortons Victoria customers enjoyed complimentary coffee and treats on Tuesday morning as part of the fourth annual Christmas Blessing Challenge.

Chief Del Manak worked behind the counter alongside Tim Hortons employees to hand out free coffee and treats to customers. pic.twitter.com/uF4tPRHToZ — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) December 17, 2019

VicPD Chief Del Manak and Dodd’s Furniture owner Gordie Dodd covered the cost of all orders at the Tim Hortons on Blanshard Street and Hillside Avenue during the event. The two men got behind the counter to work alongside employees and hand out the complimentary treats.

Manak, who stood out from the employees in his police uniform, explained to each customer that their order would be paid for and that in return, the customer would be asked to pay it forward at some point over the holidays.

Alex Burns, an organizer behind the Christmas Blessing Challenge and a realtor with Remax, explained that the concept was simple: get your order paid for, then go out and pay it forward and spread the word.

“Let’s get a culture focused on giving this holiday season, not focused on receiving,” Burns said.

Kelcy Snyckers, a fellow organizer, noted that in this fourth year of the challenge it has really expanded. Not unlike the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge of 2015, has become widespread with events throughout Victoria until Jan. 1, 2020.

The owner of the Tim Hortons location, Sandy Findlay, matched the contributions made by Manak and Dodd and the team behind the Facebook page BOSS, Becoming One Supportive Society, picked up some tabs too.

Happy customers left with their free orders and a little coupon that read “Tag! You’re it!” to remind them to pass on the good deed.

After working behind the counter all morning, the team made its way down to Fairway Market on Quadra Street where Victoria Harbourcats general manager Jim Swanson and 50 other business and community leaders met to purchase residents’ groceries at random as part of the challenge.

