WATCH: Hot rods flock to Victoria for Northwest Deuce Days

An arrival ceremony kicked off the Northwest Deuce Days Thursday afternoon with crowds gathering along downtown Victoria streets.
The four-day festival – which takes place every three years – highlights classic hot rods, with a special emphasis on cars built in 1932, known affectionately as deuces.
Nearly 1,400 classic cars gathered in Greater Victoria over the weekend for a number of events taking them around the region, including the popular Poker Run and parade in Langford on Saturday.
The fun finished on Sunday with cars on display around Victoria’s Inner Harbour, attracting crowds of all ages to enjoy the hot rods.
