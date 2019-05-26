WATCH: Thousands enjoy sunshine at second annual Village Block Party

Hundreds enjoyed sunshine on Cook Street during the second annual Village Block Party that shut down the road from Oscar Street to Park Boulevard for a celebration of “all that is local.” (Nina Grossman/News Staff) A young Block Party-goer gets her face painted at one of many booths lining Cook Street Sunday. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Tight Hair was one of the first local performers to light up the mainstage at the Village Block Party on Sunday afternoon. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) The Village Block Party had something for everyone. Attendees enjoyed dog races, local eats and community booths, as well as over 150 vendors. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Arya Sidhu, 4, enjoyed bubbles in the kids section at the second annual Village Block Party on Sunday. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Arya Sidhu, 4, enjoyed bubbles in the kids section at the second annual Village Block Party on Sunday. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Dogs of all kinds attended the event, including those who enjoyed the party from a bike trailer. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Put on by Cook St. Liquor and Paws on Cook, the Fastest Dog Competition is a local favourite that sees dogs in different size categories compete in heats for title of “fastest dog.” (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Plants, pottery, food trucks and dogs of all sizes took over Cook Street Village Sunday morning for the second annual Village Block Party.

After two days of rain, the sun was shining in time for the giant outdoor local celebration. By 12 p.m., crowds of locals filled the streets enjoying live music, local eats and over 150 Victoria and Vancouver Island vendors selling everything from textiles and jewelry to instruments and art.

“It all came about because we wanted to create an event that kick started the summer season in an area of town really beloved and nostalgic for so many of us,” said Vanessa Leong, Atomic Productions project manager of public celebrations. “[Cook Street] really is the perfect backdrop for an event all about Victoria, with local musicians and vendors.”

Leong said: “You can grab a beer, listen to a band, do some shopping, have something to eat…it’s a really great way to spend the day celebrating all that is local in Victoria.”

The Village Block Party ran from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 26 in Cook Street Village from Oscar Street to Park Boulevard.

