WATCH: Thousands enjoy sunshine at second annual Village Block Party

Plants, pottery, food trucks and dogs of all sizes took over Cook Street Village Sunday morning for the second annual Village Block Party.
After two days of rain, the sun was shining in time for the giant outdoor local celebration. By 12 p.m., crowds of locals filled the streets enjoying live music, local eats and over 150 Victoria and Vancouver Island vendors selling everything from textiles and jewelry to instruments and art.
“It all came about because we wanted to create an event that kick started the summer season in an area of town really beloved and nostalgic for so many of us,” said Vanessa Leong, Atomic Productions project manager of public celebrations. “[Cook Street] really is the perfect backdrop for an event all about Victoria, with local musicians and vendors.”
Leong said: “You can grab a beer, listen to a band, do some shopping, have something to eat…it’s a really great way to spend the day celebrating all that is local in Victoria.”
The Village Block Party ran from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 26 in Cook Street Village from Oscar Street to Park Boulevard.
