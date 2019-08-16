WATCH: Marine security company posts live seal cam at Oak Bay Marina

Seals tend to loiter near the fish-cleaning table

A local marine security company has posted a live seal cam in the Oak Bay Marina.

The feed is through BRNKL’s (or Barnacle Systems) Facebook page.

Though the practice of intentionally feeding the seals was made illegal with changes to Canada’s Marine Mammal Regulations in 2018, there seems to be a grey area around the discarding of fish guts.

Visitors to the Oak Bay Marina will notice the harbour seals remain attentive to the human activity on the dock. In particular, seals loiter near the fish-cleaning table.

Faces of people visiting the marina are pixelated for privacy.

READ MORE: Up to $500,000 fine and potential jail time for feeding seals

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter