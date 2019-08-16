A marine security company called BRNKL hosted a live, seal watching web-camera on its Facebook page Friday afternoon. (BRNKL Facebook Screenshot)

WATCH: Marine security company posts live seal cam at Oak Bay Marina

Seals tend to loiter near the fish-cleaning table

A local marine security company has posted a live seal cam in the Oak Bay Marina.

The feed is through BRNKL’s (or Barnacle Systems) Facebook page.

Though the practice of intentionally feeding the seals was made illegal with changes to Canada’s Marine Mammal Regulations in 2018, there seems to be a grey area around the discarding of fish guts.

Visitors to the Oak Bay Marina will notice the harbour seals remain attentive to the human activity on the dock. In particular, seals loiter near the fish-cleaning table.

Faces of people visiting the marina are pixelated for privacy.

READ MORE: Up to $500,000 fine and potential jail time for feeding seals

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Excavators help cute kid who copied their dig with his toys stay “safe at work”

Just Posted

Tour de Victoria: The downlow on detours in the region

Thousands of cyclists participating in ninth Tour de Victoria

Navy ship returns after deployment to Asia-Pacific region

HMCS Regina return to its home port at Esquimalt on Aug. 19

Two-sailing wait at BC Ferries Swartz Bay terminal

Passengers destined for Tsawwassen without a reservation should allow for extra time at terminal

End of an era as Buddies Toys leaves Oak Bay Avenue

Victoria location merges with parent shop in Sidney

Donations still needed to cover cost of Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground, opening Aug. 24

Local fundraisers have collected $150,000 of the required $250,000 in costs

WATCH: Family dog missing after fire tears through Metchosin home

Firefighters continue to monitor for hot spots

Victoria Shamrocks open WLA finals at Q Centre in Colwood

Team is evenly matched in championship series against Maple Ridge Burrards

‘Easy Rider’ star Peter Fonda dies at 79

Actor and writer was nominated for an Oscar for co-writing the 1969 psychedelic road trip movie

Excavators help cute kid who copied their dig with his toys stay “safe at work”

Carson Carnegie wakes up at 7:00 am every morning to watch construction work on his street

Bob Lenarduzzi out as Vancouver Whitecaps president

MLS team is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings

B.C. daycare operator denies negligence in death of ‘Baby Mac’

Infant died in early 2017 after biting an electrical cord, according to a lawsuit filed by his mom

BC SPCA reopens animal cruelty investigation at Abbotsford pig farm

Additional alleged footage released from Excelsior Hog Farm sparks new investigation

RCMP on Vancouver Island seek information on alleged ‘breaking out’ bandit

Man alleged to have hid in Nanaimo business washroom ceiling overnight, took monitors

POLL: What is the main thing you would like to see improved on BC Ferries?

BC Ferries passengers are sounding off on what they would like to… Continue reading

Most Read