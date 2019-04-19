WATCH: Movie star and PACE alum Calum Worthy talks musical theatre and his career

“American Vandal” and “Austin and Ally” actor has been returning to the program for over 20 years

This weekend, “Austin and Ally” and “American Vandal” star Calum Worthy shares hosting duties in PACE Musical Theatre Academy’s newest play “And the Tony goes to…”

The actor spoke to Black Press about working in Hollywood, his upcoming projects, and the PACE program, which he has been returning to for over two decades now.

“It’s going to be a fantastic show, I come back every year because I love this show so much,” he said. The 28-year-old actor has been a part of the annual show since he was around four.

ALSO READ: PACE Musical Theatre to put on a variety of Broadway hits all in one show

These days, his packed schedule has him pretty busy, acting in movies and series alongside actors Demi Moore and Patricia Arquette, yet, at this time of year, he can usually be seen around the rehearsal area of the PACE program, encouraging and mentoring the performers, many of whom are not all that much older than he was when he got started.

“There are so many kids this year who over the past few years have turned into such incredible performers,” he notes. Over 300 performers – from Kindergarten to Grade 12 – will be putting on the musical.

ALSO READ: PACE a program like no other

“It’s really fun to come back and teach them some of the things I’ve learned,” he said, adding, “they teach me a few things as well.”

Worthy is hosting the opening weekend with stand-up comedian and local PACE alumni Shawn O’Hara.

The show runs April 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, at 7 p.m., with 2 p.m. shows April 19, 20, 27 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for students and seniors and $12 for adults. They are on sale at Westshore Learning Centre at 814 Goldstream or can be bought by calling 250-391-9002.

ALSO READ: Star in our Midst

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter