WATCH: Oak Bay hosts inaugural Vancouver Island Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC

Oak Bay hosts the inagural Vancouver Island Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC
Plungers must raise a minimum $75 ($50 for students) for the opportunity to brave cold waters, earn awesome incentives, and support Special Olympics BC.
The Polar Plunge, this is the first in Victoria, is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run events that include Free the Fuzz (May) where officers camp out at Uptown shopping centre and the torch run traditionally in June.
Const. Sheri Lucas of Oak Bay Police Department is among those spearheading the event.
Lucas and Cpl. Pat Bryant of Central Saanich Police Service took a dip today (Feb. 15) at Willows Beach to promote the event.
Today @OakBayNews Christine van Reeuwyk, Central Saanich Police Pat Bryant & #oakbay Police Sheri Lucas plunged @ Willows to promote 1st Polar Plunge in support of Special Olympics! The official plunge is March 11th @ Willows Beach. #awesome #volunteers https://t.co/CBEcu8ba0j pic.twitter.com/pBOLySoZ3X
— Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) February 15, 2018
Take the plunge March 11 at Willows Beach. Check in opens at 10 a.m. with the swim at 11.
To register, volunteer or donate visit plunge4specialolympics.com. Learn more about the local SOBC at Learn more about the local organization at victoriaspecialolympics.com.
I challenge everyone to put in a team-get costumes, have fun and get wet for @sobcsociety @Freethefuzzvic @BCLETR @cspoliceservice @SaanichPDclssgt @vicpdcanada @OakBayFireDept @SaanichFire @BCAmbulance
— Sheri Lucas (@deranged162) February 16, 2018
cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.