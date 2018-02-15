WATCH: Oak Bay hosts inaugural Vancouver Island Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC

Local cops drag multi-media journalists out for a swim ahead of March 11 event

Oak Bay hosts the inagural Vancouver Island Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC

Plungers must raise a minimum $75 ($50 for students) for the opportunity to brave cold waters, earn awesome incentives, and support Special Olympics BC.

Video: Keri Coles/Oak Bay News

The Polar Plunge, this is the first in Victoria, is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run events that include Free the Fuzz (May) where officers camp out at Uptown shopping centre and the torch run traditionally in June.

Const. Sheri Lucas of Oak Bay Police Department is among those spearheading the event.

Lucas and Cpl. Pat Bryant of Central Saanich Police Service took a dip today (Feb. 15) at Willows Beach to promote the event.

Today @OakBayNews Christine van Reeuwyk, Central Saanich Police Pat Bryant & #oakbay Police Sheri Lucas plunged @ Willows to promote 1st Polar Plunge in support of Special Olympics! The official plunge is March 11th @ Willows Beach. #awesome #volunteers https://t.co/CBEcu8ba0j pic.twitter.com/pBOLySoZ3X — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) February 15, 2018

Take the plunge March 11 at Willows Beach. Check in opens at 10 a.m. with the swim at 11.

To register, volunteer or donate visit plunge4specialolympics.com. Learn more about the local SOBC at Learn more about the local organization at victoriaspecialolympics.com.