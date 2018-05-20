Watch: Saved from highway harm, ducklings waddle into Swan Lake

A paddling of ducklings was saved from highway harm and released at Swan Lake on Thursday. Swan Lake Twitter

Freedom called on Thursday as a Saanich Pound officer rescued and relocatd a paddling of ducklings into Swan Lake on Thursday.

The ducklings were gathered at a nearby highway and brought to safety at Swan Lake, where they’ll join a healthy population of ducks. The nature sanctuary is a safe haven for waterfowl and birds alike, and spring is a great time to see ducklings scoot along the surface of the lake.