Watch: Saved from highway harm, ducklings waddle into Swan Lake

Freedom called on Thursday as a Saanich Pound officer rescued and relocatd a paddling of ducklings into Swan Lake on Thursday.
The ducklings were gathered at a nearby highway and brought to safety at Swan Lake, where they’ll join a healthy population of ducks. The nature sanctuary is a safe haven for waterfowl and birds alike, and spring is a great time to see ducklings scoot along the surface of the lake.
Today was just #ducky for ED @Kathelburt when at the #Sanctuary @saanich Pound rescued & relocated a Momma duck & her 12 ducklings when they tried to cross the hwy to reach #swanlake #nature #partnerships #buildingcommunity one duckling at a time in the #yyj #naturehood pic.twitter.com/GZofbwzFr1
