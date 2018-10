See the incredibly compassionate and dedicated supporters of the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock

See the best of Tour de Rock 2018

See the compassionate community volunteers supporting the 22 riders of the Canadian Cancer Society’s Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock as the team traverses more than 1,000 km from Port Alice to Victoria raising money to combat paediatric cancer.

RELATED: Remembering junior rider Hope Kopeck, TDR 2017

RELATED: VIDEO: Riding Mount Washington, TDR 2017

arnold.lim@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter