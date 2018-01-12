WATCH: Victoria Royals help out hospital with annual fundraiser game

Dr. Christopher Morrow and registered nurse Dianne Walter stitch up Marty the Marmot at the Royal Jubilee Hospital on Thursday. The Victoria Royals’ mascot was also “hooked up” to a cardiac rhythm monitor, equipment the Victoria Foundation hopes to purchase with the help of the WHL team’s Hockey for Hospitals fundraiser game Jan. 27. (Lauren Boothby/VICTORIA NEWS)

Marty the Marmot is feeling a little better after a visit to the Royal Jubilee Hospital yesterday to promote a fundraiser for Victoria Hospitals Foundation.

We were at Royal Jubilee Hospital this morning where @Marty_Marmot of @victoriaroyals was getting stitches. Poor guy hit his head coming out of his hole. pic.twitter.com/0XA5mL8WC5 — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) January 11, 2018

The Royals will support the foundation Jan. 27 with their fourth annual Hockey For Hospitals game, against the Calgary Hitmen at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre . A portion of ticket sales, 50/50 tickets on game night, and proceeds from the popular Chuck-a-Puck contest will go toward purchasing a cardiac rhythm monitor for the Royal Jubilee Hospital emergency department.

Proceeds from Hockey for Hospitals this year will support the Victoria Hospitals Foundation’s $3.2 million Campaign for Cardiac Care, In a Heartbeat: Everyday Miracles.

lauren.boothby@vicnews.com