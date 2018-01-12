WATCH: Victoria Royals help out hospital with annual fundraiser game

Marty the Marmot is feeling a little better after a visit to the Royal Jubilee Hospital yesterday to promote a fundraiser for Victoria Hospitals Foundation.
We were at Royal Jubilee Hospital this morning where @Marty_Marmot of @victoriaroyals was getting stitches. Poor guy hit his head coming out of his hole. pic.twitter.com/0XA5mL8WC5
— Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) January 11, 2018
The Royals will support the foundation Jan. 27 with their fourth annual Hockey For Hospitals game, against the Calgary Hitmen at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre . A portion of ticket sales, 50/50 tickets on game night, and proceeds from the popular Chuck-a-Puck contest will go toward purchasing a cardiac rhythm monitor for the Royal Jubilee Hospital emergency department.
Proceeds from Hockey for Hospitals this year will support the Victoria Hospitals Foundation’s $3.2 million Campaign for Cardiac Care, In a Heartbeat: Everyday Miracles.