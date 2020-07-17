Aquafit classes will resume at the Gordon Head Recreation Centre on July 20. (Black Press Media file photo).

Water fitness classes resume at Saanich recreation centre

New safety protocols in place to prevent spreading COVID-19

Saanich residents are invited to make a splash at the Gordon Head Recreation Centre as aquafit classes resume as part of the gradual reopening of recreation centres.

The District closed recreation centres in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the municipality’s plan to gradually reopen facilities, fitness centres and weight rooms reopened at Cedar Hill Recreation Centre, Pearkes Recreation Centre, Saanich Commonwealth Place and Gordon Head Recreation Centre on July 13.

Now, municipal staff are preparing for some swim programs to resume. Starting July 20, water fitness classes will once take place at the Gordon Head Recreation Centre. Aquafit classes at Saanich Commonwealth Place are expected to resume Aug. 4.

READ ALSO: Saanich recreation facilities gradually reopening this summer

In order to avoid the spread of COVID-19, recreation centre visitors will be asked to follow new safety procedures for the foreseeable future, said Sandra Pearson, manager at the Gordon Head Recreation Centre.

Aquafit participants will be asked to reserve a spot online using their ActiveNet account. Classes will have a 30-person maximum and bookings can be made up to five days in advance. ActiveNet accounts can be made online – for guidance, watch the online video tutorial or call the Gordon Head Recreation Centre at 250-475-7100 or Saanich Commonwealth Place at 250-475-7600.

Upon arrival, attendees will be asked to wait outside to permit social distancing and greeters will let people in based on bookings, Pearson said. The guidelines for facility use will also be explained on arrival.

READ ALSO: Saanich modifies recreation centre weight rooms to reduce COVID-19 risks

Swimmers are also asked to avoid “lollygagging or chatting” and “come swim-ready” as change rooms will have strict time and capacity limits, Pearson said.

Lockers will be off-limits for now as they’re too intensive to clean, so clothing and belongings can be stored in cubbies. Classes can be paid for with cash, credit, debit or an Access Pass.

Ice access is also resuming at Pearkes’ green rink on July 20 and spaces can be reserved online up to five days in advance. Additional facilities, including the Saanich Commonwealth Place pool, are expected to reopen later this summer.

