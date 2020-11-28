Webinars help Greater Victoria residents affected by dementia prepare for the holidays

The winter season brings along with it many holidays and usually socializing with family, friends and our wider community. The current COVID-19 situation presents new challenges and uncertainty – a feeling acute for those affected by dementia.

To increase awareness and provide strategies to help local caregivers and people living with dementia prepare for the holidays, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is offering free webinars.

This year’s winter gatherings will undoubtedly look different amid provincial health orders that may prohibit visiting and travel. That uncertainty can add additional challenges for people living with dementia, caregivers, family members and friends.

The society hosts free dementia education webinars every week for those affected by dementia or interested in learning more. The next webinar will be Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. and titled Virtual visits: Making the most of video calling. The session explores strategies to maximize success when video calling.

On Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. caregivers can join the session: Long distance caregiving: Practical tips on providing meaningful caregiving support from a distance. On Dec. 16 at 2 p.m., learn how dementia may affect a person’s driving abilities and strategies to ease the transition for driving cessation.

To register visit alzbc.org/webinars.

