Weekend events full of fun, fights, frights, fear and beer

The Sooke Boxing Club is hosting the third annual Sooke Slam Stiff Jab boxing card at the Sooke Community Hall on Saturday (Oct. 13).

The event features two-time Canadian heavyweight champ Bryan Colwell and Alberta champion Ben Alverex as headliners on the card. In another highly anticipated bout, B.C. female champion Maddy Swanson will face off against Krishan Lysenko of Nanaimo. Six other fights will round out the card.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The boxing starts at 7 p.m.

•••

Galey Farms is again offering a Halloween Spooktacular as their Festival of Fear rises from the darkness to thrill and terrify those brave enough to tour the grounds. There’s a Haunted House for kids and a far scarier 6,000-square-foot Carnevil Haunted House for adults. The Cornfield of Horror is also waiting for unwitting visitors and features the Haunted Mansion, Pirates Island, the Addams Graveyard and more. And be sure to check out Madame Isabella’s Seance, a theatre room where everything comes to life to tell ghost stories of the past.

All-inclusive tickets are available for $12 for adults and $8 for the kids.

•••

Ever wonder what goes on behind the scenes at the the Royal B.C. Museum? On Saturday (Oct. 13), the museum is offering the first part of its Unexplored Highlights series. The series gets a kickstart with a behind the scenes tour to get a sense of the size, age and value of the diverse Royal B..C Museum collections. The tour runs from 2 to 4:30 p.m. For tickets go here.

•••

On an entirely different note, the Comic Strippers in Victoria will appear at the McPherson Theatre for an Oct. 13 show (8 p.m.) that is unlike anything else on the comedy tour.

The fictitious male stripper troupe performs a show that has no extreme nudity, only extreme comedy. The guys may be trying to be sexy, but somehow just fall short of that goal. Constantly grooving and gyrating in between scenes, they banter with the crowd and perform a series of improv sketches.

Completely unscripted this winner of the Best Live Production at the Canadian Comedy Awards is sure to bring leave audiences in stitches. Tickets are available at the McPherson Playhouse.

•••

Of course, no list of events for an October weekend would be complete without a nod to our favourite Oktoberfest traditions.

Oktoberfest at Oaklands features a festival of beer, music, food and fun. The admission ticket includes a beer from the Hoyne Brewing Co., a traditional Bavarian meal prepared by the Camosun Hospitality and Tourism students and traditional, live music by Rhymer and Wells from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Bučan Bučan from 8 to 10 p.m.

It all happens at the Oaklands Community Centre where tickets will be available for only $20.



