Hundreds of thousands of people attended the 2017 Surrey Vaisakhi Parade, held Saturday April 22 in Newton. This year, Victoria will hold it’s first ever Vaisakhi Parade on Sunday, April 29 starting at 470 Cecelia Road from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Photo by Gord Goble/Black Press)

Weekend hit list: Things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Here are 5 things you shouldn’t miss!

FRIDAY

The Victoria Chamber Orchestra will perform at the Metropolitan United Church in Victoria at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and are available at the door.

ABOUT 300 Sooke School District Grade 12 students are set to perform in The Greatest Show on April 27 and 28, which includes a wide range of pieces including Broadway favourites such as Cats, as well as songs from The Greatest Showman, Grease, and The Descendants. The show starts at 7 p.m at Langford’s Isabelle Reader Theatre (1026 Goldstream Ave.) Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Call 250-391-9002 to reserve.

SATURDAY

Catch the first ever all-female boxing card in Western Canada taking place this Saturday in Sooke at 7 p.m. The event will feature 29 fights, ranging in fighters ages 8 to over 50, and from beginners to national champions, coming from all over North America. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased at the door.

See the tip of the Saanich Peninsula by tagging along on a guided hike this Saturday. The hike will be guided by a CRD naturalist. Those who wish to participate are asked to meet at the information kiosk in the parking lot off Tatlow Road in Saanich at 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

Celebrate Vaisakhi by joining in on Victoria’s first ever Khalsa Day Parade this Sunday. Every April, Sikhs celebrate the harvest, and the founding of their religion in 1699 with the creation of the Khalsa, containing the tenets of the faith, by Guru Gobind Singh. The parade, hosted by the Gurdwara Singh Sabha of Victoria, starts and finishes at 470 Cecelia Rd. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Celebrations run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., providing the community an opportunity to enjoy tasty food, music and dancing.

