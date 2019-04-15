Weekend volunteers needed on Newman Farm in Central Saanich

Farm prep day on May 11, veggie and flower planting day on May 25

The Farmland Trust Society are seeking work party volunteers to help on two weekends on Newman Farm. (Peninsula News Review File)

The Farmlands Trust Society (FLTS) is putting the call out for green fingered volunteers to help work on Newman Farm, in preparation of the 2019 farming season.

Weather permitting, FLTS will be hosting a farm prep day on Saturday, May 11 and a vegetable and flower planting day on Saturday, May 25.

ALSO READ: Sidney Lions seek new members to expand their pride

Volunteers are welcome to drop in anytime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Over the two days, the society plan to prepare the vegetable garden plot and sunflower field, before planting vegetables, sunflowers and wildflowers.

The vegetables that are planted will be grown and harvested for the FLTS’s “field to plate” initiative for people suffering food poverty in the Greater Victoria region.

Sunflowers and wildflowers will be planted to support pollination initiatives, currently being implemented on the Saanich Peninsula.

ALSO READ: Woodwynn Farms land contract issued without going to tender

Activities will include digging, planting seeds and starters, spreading soil, putting a protective barrier around the seeds, and re-installing water lines on each row for irrigation.

Volunteers are asked to wear sturdy shoes and to bring their own gloves. The society also ask attendees to bring their own spades or shovels, although some tools will be provided.

Anyone interested in joining one or both of the work parties are asked to contact farmlandstrust@gmail.com before Friday May 3, 2019.

ALSO READ: 102 year-old veteran honored by his Legion

Snacks and refreshments will be provided but the society ask people to email with any dietary restrictions, food allergies or sensitivities ahead of time.

Meet and park near the Newman Farm access gate on Central Saanich Road, 1/2 km north of Mount Newton Cross Road – look for our FLTS lawn signs.



nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter