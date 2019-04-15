The Farmland Trust Society are seeking work party volunteers to help on two weekends on Newman Farm. (Peninsula News Review File)

Weekend volunteers needed on Newman Farm in Central Saanich

Farm prep day on May 11, veggie and flower planting day on May 25

The Farmlands Trust Society (FLTS) is putting the call out for green fingered volunteers to help work on Newman Farm, in preparation of the 2019 farming season.

Weather permitting, FLTS will be hosting a farm prep day on Saturday, May 11 and a vegetable and flower planting day on Saturday, May 25.

ALSO READ: Sidney Lions seek new members to expand their pride

Volunteers are welcome to drop in anytime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Over the two days, the society plan to prepare the vegetable garden plot and sunflower field, before planting vegetables, sunflowers and wildflowers.

The vegetables that are planted will be grown and harvested for the FLTS’s “field to plate” initiative for people suffering food poverty in the Greater Victoria region.

Sunflowers and wildflowers will be planted to support pollination initiatives, currently being implemented on the Saanich Peninsula.

ALSO READ: Woodwynn Farms land contract issued without going to tender

Activities will include digging, planting seeds and starters, spreading soil, putting a protective barrier around the seeds, and re-installing water lines on each row for irrigation.

Volunteers are asked to wear sturdy shoes and to bring their own gloves. The society also ask attendees to bring their own spades or shovels, although some tools will be provided.

Anyone interested in joining one or both of the work parties are asked to contact farmlandstrust@gmail.com before Friday May 3, 2019.

ALSO READ: 102 year-old veteran honored by his Legion

Snacks and refreshments will be provided but the society ask people to email with any dietary restrictions, food allergies or sensitivities ahead of time.

Meet and park near the Newman Farm access gate on Central Saanich Road, 1/2 km north of Mount Newton Cross Road – look for our FLTS lawn signs.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Emergency preparedness weeks comes with reminders on tsunami protocol
Next story
Metchosin council will discuss soil bylaw changes following complaints

Just Posted

Victoria Heart Institute Foundation gets three weeks’ notice to move

The local research facility needs to be located near the Royal Jubilee Hospital

Saanich council to consider amalgamation assembly with 100 members

Saanich’s proposal twice as large as Victoria’s

UPDATED: Possible measles exposure at Victoria school

Island Health confirms potential exposure, in process of contacting parents

An ‘unlikely’ college basketball player enters next chapter with Camosun

Ex-Charger leads All Island Invite Camp for top 65 Island hoops players

Weekend volunteers needed on Newman Farm in Central Saanich

Farm prep day on May 11, veggie and flower planting day on May 25

WATCH: Two cannabis dispensaries legally open in Victoria

The Cloud Nine Collective and The Original Farm opened up on Monday

Prosecutor wraps up case in Bountiful child bride trial

A man is on trial for the alleged removal of his daughter into the U.S. to marry an American man

Paraglider spends cold night on Vancouver Island mountain range

Bad weather hampered helicopter rescue

Father sues daughter over illicit $450,000 townhouse purchase

A judge ruled in the father’s favour this month in B.C. Supreme Court

Crown won’t pursue charges against 14 pipeline opponents in northern B.C.

Some members of the Wet’suwet’en have said Coastal GasLink has no jurisdiction

Man killed in Salmon Arm church shooting remembered as father figure to many

Gordon Parmenter was a church elder known for his skill connecting with people

Man charged with first-degree murder in Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood remains in custody

Rural doctors, primary care get big share of B.C. doctor settlement

Family physicians giving way to salaried teams in clinics

Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

Northern Health is contacting those who may be at risk

Most Read