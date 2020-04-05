West Shore businesses bring fitness online during COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, gyms and recreation facilities remain closed to the public for the safety of the community and staff. However, many businesses have opted to allow people to join classes online for free, regardless of whether or not they are members.

Here is a list of some West Shore businesses that are offering up classes online:

Oxygen Yoga & Fitness Westshore

This yoga and fitness studio is offering free classes on Facebook and Instagram at various times and on various days throughout the week. Join them for deep stretches or fast and furious fusion classes. There will also be kids yoga Monday to Friday at 2 p.m. Find out more at facebook.com/oxygenwestshore/.

West Shore Parks & Recreation

While recreation facilities are still closed, West Shore Parks & Recreation has created a stay at home Family ADVENTurous calendar. Beginning on April 1, daily activities can be found on the West Shore Parks & Recreation Facebook page to help families stay engaged, have fun, stretch out those muscles and learn something new without having to leave home.

Westhills YMCA-YWCA

The fitness centre and aquatic facility remains closed but a resource, developed by Canadian YMCAs, has become available for Canadians to continue with their workouts while the facilities are closed. Y Thrive Home can be found on YouTube and features various workouts for people to follow along to.

Stretch Collective

The Stretch Collective has created a community group on Facebook for anyone to join for free. Passes have been paused and teachers are posting recorded classes, doing live meditations and sharing them with the community. Visit their Instagram page for more information.

