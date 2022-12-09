West Shore fire departments hosting annual Santa food drives

Santa will be driven around collecting food on multiple December dates

Santa Claus and Colwood Fire Rescue travelled through neighbourhoods as part of the annual Santa Go Round in 2017. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore fire departments are giving Santa a tour this Christmas.

Highlands will be taking Santa around the rural municipality on Dec. 10, starting at the East Fire Hall at 9:30 a.m. and then travelling around the western portion of the municipality, starting from the West Fire Hall at noon. More information on the route can be found online.

View Royal will be hosting a literal food drive on Dec. 10, cruising through the municipality and collecting food bank donations to go to the Goldstream Food Bank.

Metchosin will be hosting a Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 11 for free with a drop-off for the Goldstream Food Bank.

Colwood will be going through the community with Santa on Dec. 18 collecting non-perishable food donations for the Goldstream Food Bank.

The exact route is still being worked out, with more information set to come out via the City of Colwood’s social media pages. Trucks will be running from around 9 a.m. for most of the day.

Langford is still finalizing details for this year’s event.

