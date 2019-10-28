West Shore fire halls continue tradition of family friendly Halloween activities

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

Attention all princesses, super heroes, dinosaurs, dragons, goblins, ghosts and Halloween trick or treaters.

All West Shore fire departments are continuing their spooky-sweet tradition of providing safe, family-oriented fun and treats for kids again this year.

Langford Fire Rescue has hot chocolate, candies and hot dogs at all three halls from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Hall # 1 at 2625 Peatt Rd. features a haunted house, and Hall # 2 at 3205 Happy Valley Rd. and Hall # 3 at 2872 Sooke Lake Rd. will have live bands for entertainment.

View Royal Fire Rescue has Halloween activities, a haunted house, hot chocolate, candy and hot dogs at the Public Safety Building at 333 Island Hwy from 6 to 9 p.m.

Highlands Volunteer Fire Department will have hot dogs, hot chocolate and candy as well starting at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks at around 8:30 at Highlands Community Hall at 729 Finlayson Arm Rd.

Colwood Fire rescue is hosting a child-friendly bonfire with free hot dogs, hot chocolate, treats and family fun at the Colwood Fire Hall at 3215 Metchosin Rd. from 6 to 9 p.m.

The Metchosin Fire Department has fireworks, a huge bonfire, glow sticks, candy, hot dogs, hot chocolate, juice and chocolate at the fire hall from starting at 6:30 p.m., with the kids costume contest set to begin at 7:30.

Fireworks permits are required in all West Shore municipalities. Contact your local fire department for information on obtaining permits.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com