West Shore firefighters give food bank a big boost

The West Shore Firefighters Association dropped off a cheque on Nov. 28 for the Goldstream Food Bank. (Photo contributed by View Royal Firefighters Association)

West Shore fire departments put their heads and their hearts together to provide a huge boost to the Goldstream Food Bank at a time when it’s needed most.

The View Royal, Colwood, Langford and Highlands fire departments all had to cancel their annual Santa Go Rounds in support of the food bank this year because of COVID-19, said Micheal Taylor, president of the View Royal Firefighters Association.

“We were all really disappointed, so the departments collectively decided to collaborate on something different,” Taylor explained.

After discussing a number of options, the departments agreed to pool money from grants usually allotted for banquets and other firefighters’ activities to use for a donation to the Goldstream Food Bank.

Representatives from the departments dropped off a cheque for $6,600 to the Goldstream Food Bank on Nov. 28, and efforts to raise more funds are continuing, Taylor noted.

Goldstream Food Bank president Gayle Ireland said the donation will make a huge difference, especially at this time of the year.

“We’ll be able to double the $6,600 because of our purchasing power,” Ireland explained. “That will go a long way to providing Christmas gifts for kids and food hampers for the less fortunate on the West Shore. What a fine bunch of firefighters we have on the West Shore.”

Langford Fire Rescue is doing a 50-50 draw, Colwood Fire Rescue is planning a drive-thru for donations on Dec. 20, with details to be posted at colwood.ca when they are finalized. The Highlands Volunteer Fire Department is planning an event on Dec. 12, depending on COVID restrictions, with details and a route map available on Highlands Fire’s Facebook page.

View Royal Fire Rescue is also donating hampers and gifts to eight families in the community, Taylor added.

Anyone who would like to make a cash donation to the food bank can do so by contacting the local fire department of their choice.

